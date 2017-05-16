Fisher High class of 2017 to receive diplomas Sunday

FISHER — Fisher High School will honor its 2017 graduates at commencement exercises at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 21, at the high school.

The ceremony will kick off with the presentation of the senior class video, produced by Ron Rogers.

Principal Tom Shallenberger will provide opening remarks, recognize cum laude honorees, give the principal’s address and present the class along with Assistant Principal Jon Kelly.

Barbara Thompson will give the superintendent’s address and present diplomas with school board members Janice Douglas, Corky Emberson, Mike Estes and Tiffany Rushing.

Commencement addresses will be presented by Megan Nigg and Hannah Hires.

The high school band, which will perform the processional and recessional, will present special music.

The class of 2017 includes Preston Bruce, Mitchell Braaten, Bryce Burk, Kyle Burke, Dylan Creasy, Ricky Deer, Hayley Diorio, Alyssabeth Dow, Brittney Enos.

Also, Courtney Funken, Trayton Futia, Zachary Griffith, Maxwell Harmon, Nikolas Heiser, Austin Henson, Hannah Hires, Jansyn Hopkins, Zachary Johnson.

Also, Libby Knave, Nathan Kuhns, Tanner Liestman, Ethan McCoy, Madelyn Nelson, Megan Nigg, Jesse Pedigo, Tyler Schofield, Aaron Schrock, Nikolaus Shreeves, Lydia Sprau, Grace Stalter.

Also, Cassidy Thomas, Charles Vestal, Allison Ward, Libby Whitton, Tamra Worstell and Cale Zook.