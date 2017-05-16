Explicit photos lead to changes in Eater cell phone usage policy

RANTOUL — After an incident a few weeks ago when sexually explicit photos were shared between students at Rantoul’s J.W. Eater Junior High, school officials are taking measures to make sure it does not happen again.

Eater Assistant Principal Amy Boscolo presented the new rules for cell phone usage at the Rantoul City Schools Board meeting on Thursday following the incident in which inappropriate pictures were taken outside of school and posted on social media.

Students may still bring cell phones, iPads, tablets and other personal devices to school, but they must now remain turned off and out of sight in the student’s locker during the day. Between 8:20 a.m. and 3:05 p.m., students are not allowed to have the device with them or have it turned on.

Eater Junior High, using a “see it, hear it, use it, take it” rule, will begin monitoring cell phone usage more closely and with stricter guidelines. The new rules will be put into place in the fall and will be included in the 2017-18 school year’s code of conduct.

After the first offense, the student’s device will be confiscated and locked in a secure location in the office with the student being able to pick it up after the school day wraps up.

On the second offense, it will be confiscated, and the student must communicate with a parent/guardian/emergency contact after school hours, who will then pick the device up between 3:30-4 p.m.

And on the third and final offense, after the device is taken by an administrator and picked up by a parent/guardian/emergency contact, the student must develop a personal technology device plan with administration and his or here parent/guardian.

Boscolo, who said the new policies were a “significant change” for incoming seventh- and eighth-graders, said the support of the new rules has been tremendous around the community.

“The parents have been wildly supportive and very thankful for even knowing when their kid has had a part of it because they don’t want their child doing that either,” Boscolo said. “They’ve been great on both sides.”

Only a school administrator may confiscate a student’s device.

RCS officials have sent home a form for each student to sign.



Making learning ‘cool’

A group of RCS teachers that featured science teacher Lindsay Rubach, social studies teacher Annie Galindo and science teachers Sarah Elliott and Stacy Morse presented a new learning program that is attempting to bring more fun to science and social studies education into the elementary schools and middle schools.

The educators are bringing Discovery Education and Mystery Science into the classrooms to “bring science alive,” says Rubach.

Discovery Ed is an interactive and dynamic program that Rubach said “opens students’ eyes” to the world of science.

The Interactive Glossary that Discovery Ed employs has been popular among the students. It brings science to life with animations, videos and images that students have said is “really cool.”

Rubach said the Interactive Glossary “guides the students instead of spewing facts at them,” and the information sticks with the students longer.

Rubach said that some of the students have said that, “It’s like we aren’t even doing work” and, “This is fun. It’s like we aren’t even learning.”

Discovery Ed allows students access to programs that feature lessons at their own level of learning and higher if they wish to challenge themselves further.

Social studies is also featured on Discovery Ed, and it has allowed teachers to more easily assign lessons and readings to students — the program has different reading levels and also a Spanish version.



Personnel report

The board approved the hires of Danette Johnson (vision impaired teacher), Kellie Wahl (Eater PE teacher), Zachary Murphy (Broadmeadow special ed teacher), Taylor Hacker (Broadmeadow teacher), Olivia Arnold (Northview special ed teacher) and Casey Flesner (Pleasant Acres teacher).

Resigning from their posts were Lauren Langhoff (Pleasant Acres teacher), Kelly Morgensen (Eastlawn teacher), Nashla Vega Zamora (Eastlawn bilingual teacher), Mark Thornton (Pleasant Acres PE teacher) and Deb Taulman (occupational therapist).

New Assistant Principals Kari Veldman (Northview) and Allison Didier (Broadmeadow) were also introduced at the meeting.

