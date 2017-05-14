Fisher spring pen pal gathering on tap for May 23

- Our Sites
- The News-Gazette
- IlliniHQ
- NewsTalk 1400 WDWS-AM
- Lite Rock 97.5 WHMS
- 107.9 WKIO
- Community News
- Magazines
FISHER — The Fisher Grade School pen pal spring gathering will be held Tuesday, May 23, in the school cafeteria.
All senior pen pals should arrive by 8:45 a.m.
Those seniors who have not received their invitation from their student pen pal should contact Marge Probasco at 778-7319.
Comments
Rantoul Press embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. we reserve the right to remove any comment at its discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.