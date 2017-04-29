Area representatives selected for Illini Girls State

- Our Sites
- The News-Gazette
- IlliniHQ
- NewsTalk 1400 WDWS-AM
- Lite Rock 97.5 WHMS
- 107.9 WKIO
- Community News
- Magazines
RANTOUL — Rantoul Township High School and the Rantoul and Penfield American Legion Auxiliary units have announced the selections for Illini Girls State 77th session to be held June 18-24 on the campus of Eastern Illinois University.
Representing RTHS are:
Elaine Barnett, daughter of John and Shelly Barnett of Gifford;
Haley Billings, daughter of Mark and Stevie Billings of Gifford;
Dynasty Brandon, daughter of Danya Brandon of Rantoul;
Hannah Combs, daughter of Lisa Combs of Gifford and Mark Combs of Rantoul;
Tiffany Coons, daughter of Julia Coons of Rantoul;
Rachel Daugherty, daughter of Michael and Susan Daugherty of Rantoul;
Jaeden Hardin, daughter of Gary and Jane Hardin of Rantoul;
Hope Russell, daughter of Danny and Teresa Russell of Rantoul;
Emily Schluter, daughter of Bryan and Becky Schluter of Gifford;
Kaylie Wilson, daughter of Todd and Tammy Wilson of Thomasboro.
Illinois Girls State is a mythical government program using Illinois government as a pattern.
The program focuses on citizenship training, the functioning of government, the rights, responsibilities and privileges of being an American citizen and leadership skills.
Comments
Rantoul Press embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. we reserve the right to remove any comment at its discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.