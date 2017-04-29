Area representatives selected for Illini Girls State

RANTOUL — Rantoul Township High School and the Rantoul and Penfield American Legion Auxiliary units have announced the selections for Illini Girls State 77th session to be held June 18-24 on the campus of Eastern Illinois University.

Representing RTHS are:

Elaine Barnett, daughter of John and Shelly Barnett of Gifford;

Haley Billings, daughter of Mark and Stevie Billings of Gifford;

Dynasty Brandon, daughter of Danya Brandon of Rantoul;

Hannah Combs, daughter of Lisa Combs of Gifford and Mark Combs of Rantoul;

Tiffany Coons, daughter of Julia Coons of Rantoul;

Rachel Daugherty, daughter of Michael and Susan Daugherty of Rantoul;

Jaeden Hardin, daughter of Gary and Jane Hardin of Rantoul;

Hope Russell, daughter of Danny and Teresa Russell of Rantoul;

Emily Schluter, daughter of Bryan and Becky Schluter of Gifford;

Kaylie Wilson, daughter of Todd and Tammy Wilson of Thomasboro.

Illinois Girls State is a mythical government program using Illinois government as a pattern.

The program focuses on citizenship training, the functioning of government, the rights, responsibilities and privileges of being an American citizen and leadership skills.

