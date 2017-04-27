PVO school board elects Flessner president

ROYAL — Darrin Flessner will return as president, Dick Harms as vice president and Chad Barnes as secretary of the Prairieview-Ogden school board.

The board re-elected those three at its April meeting and canvassed results from the April 4 election, including Flessner with 511 votes, Tim Harms with 489 votes and Dick Harms with 484 votes.

The board approved the second Monday of each month as the date of the regular board meeting to be held in the conference room at North Elementary in Royal.

Meetings will begin at 7 p.m., other than those held during Daylight Savings Time, when they will commence at 8 p.m.

In other business, the board approved extending the intergovernmental agreement for speech therapy with Thomasboro Grade School district for the 2017-18 school year.

The board approved several extracurricular assignments, including Dwayne Gilliland as head fifth/sixth boys basketball coach; Chase Gilliland as seventh/eighth head boys basketball coach; Victor White, Facebook; Marla Goff, eighth-grade class sponsor; Steve Fiscus, athletic director and junior high and athletic webpage.

Also, Timbra Hilton, head fifth/sixth volleyball coach; Teri Patton and Kelli Maxell, co-Positive Incentive Program; Tracey Mathis, head seventh/eighth volleyball; Dave Lannert, head girls basketball coach.

Also, Decoda Burris, assistant fifth/sixth girls basketball; Jeff Isenhower, seventh/eighth assistant girls basketball and PVO webpage; Wyatt Dillman, assistant fifth/sixth boys basketball; Chelsea Prahl, head fifth/sixth girls basketball; Amber Lannert, head track; and JoHannah Sage, assistant junior high track coach.

The board approved coaching resignations, including Steve Fiscus, head baseball coach; Emilie Franzen, assistant seventh/eighth volleyball coach; Jordan Ehmen, assistant fifth/sixth volleyball; Dalton Walsh, assistant baseball; and Kade Allen, assistant seventh/eighth boys basketball.

Approved, with regrets, was the resignation of administrative assistant Lynda Duval at the end of the 2017-18 school year. Duval has served the district for more than 20 years.

The board also approved the resignation of paraprofessional Deb Handel at the end of the current school year.

Kim Howard and Darci Wilson were approved to take two online summer courses.

dhinton@rantoulpress.com



