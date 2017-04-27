Armstrong High third quarter honor roll released

ARMSTRONG — Third quarter honor roll has been released at Armstrong Township High School.

HIGH HONORS (4.0 grade point average or higher

Seniors — Holley Hambleton and Ashlyn Logue.

Juniors — Madison Gayheart, Holliane Logue and Dalacie Singh.

Sophomores — Dalton Loschen, Sydney O’Brien, Grace Reynolds, Marissa Rush and Nicole Sprague.

Freshmen — Jordyn Dillman, Johnathan Lyons, Evan McCarty, Madison Pollitt, Emily Rogers, Natalie Schluter, Jaedyn Vela and Joei Younker.

HONORS (3.50-3.99)

Seniors — Trinity Fitzsimmons, Braden Franzen, Hayley Hambleton, Christian Hudson, Alyssa Hunt and Riley Williams.

Juniors — Ana Fitzsimmons, Carla Gann, Morgan Harding, Shelby Loy, Ellie Masengale, Asia Pearman and Tessa VanOstrand.

Sophomores — Nick Cannon, Keegan Cunningham, Bryce Franzen, Gaby Hudson, Hanna Kocher, McKenzie Loy, Julia Mulvaney, Sarah Porter, Kayla Roe and Arianna Ulman.

Freshmen — Chase Fancil, Jonathan Hudson and Morgan Pecchenino.

HONORABLE MENTION (3.0-3.49)

Seniors — Riley Bishop, Tyler Cain, Raegan Cunningham, Bryce Dillman, Courtney Fancil, Grace Irvin, Jordan Park, Jordan Rush, Angela Sieberns, Brandon Smith and Jason Sollars.

Juniors — Sarah Edenburn, Katie Moulden, Shawn Reardon, Makayla Stewart, Grace Tetley, Kyerra Townsend and Madison Willcoxen.

Sophomores — Madison Buhr, Cameron Colunga, Aidan Cunningham, Austin Keen, Dakotah McCoy, Jonathan Mockbee and Madyson Phillips.

Freshmen — Johnathan Bensyl, Cheyenne Cade, Caleb Elliott, Aidan Fitzsimmons, Matticin Huls, Gage Koening, Abbagael Liffick, Gaven Lund, Logan Porter and McKenzie Spain.