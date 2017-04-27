Armstrong High third quarter honor roll released

- Our Sites
- The News-Gazette
- IlliniHQ
- NewsTalk 1400 WDWS-AM
- Lite Rock 97.5 WHMS
- 107.9 WKIO
- Community News
- Magazines
ARMSTRONG — Third quarter honor roll has been released at Armstrong Township High School.
HIGH HONORS (4.0 grade point average or higher
Seniors — Holley Hambleton and Ashlyn Logue.
Juniors — Madison Gayheart, Holliane Logue and Dalacie Singh.
Sophomores — Dalton Loschen, Sydney O’Brien, Grace Reynolds, Marissa Rush and Nicole Sprague.
Freshmen — Jordyn Dillman, Johnathan Lyons, Evan McCarty, Madison Pollitt, Emily Rogers, Natalie Schluter, Jaedyn Vela and Joei Younker.
HONORS (3.50-3.99)
Seniors — Trinity Fitzsimmons, Braden Franzen, Hayley Hambleton, Christian Hudson, Alyssa Hunt and Riley Williams.
Juniors — Ana Fitzsimmons, Carla Gann, Morgan Harding, Shelby Loy, Ellie Masengale, Asia Pearman and Tessa VanOstrand.
Sophomores — Nick Cannon, Keegan Cunningham, Bryce Franzen, Gaby Hudson, Hanna Kocher, McKenzie Loy, Julia Mulvaney, Sarah Porter, Kayla Roe and Arianna Ulman.
Freshmen — Chase Fancil, Jonathan Hudson and Morgan Pecchenino.
HONORABLE MENTION (3.0-3.49)
Seniors — Riley Bishop, Tyler Cain, Raegan Cunningham, Bryce Dillman, Courtney Fancil, Grace Irvin, Jordan Park, Jordan Rush, Angela Sieberns, Brandon Smith and Jason Sollars.
Juniors — Sarah Edenburn, Katie Moulden, Shawn Reardon, Makayla Stewart, Grace Tetley, Kyerra Townsend and Madison Willcoxen.
Sophomores — Madison Buhr, Cameron Colunga, Aidan Cunningham, Austin Keen, Dakotah McCoy, Jonathan Mockbee and Madyson Phillips.
Freshmen — Johnathan Bensyl, Cheyenne Cade, Caleb Elliott, Aidan Fitzsimmons, Matticin Huls, Gage Koening, Abbagael Liffick, Gaven Lund, Logan Porter and McKenzie Spain.
Comments
Rantoul Press embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. we reserve the right to remove any comment at its discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.