Area students exhibit at Parkland Art, Design Student Juried Exhibition

CHAMPAIGN — Several area students have works on display at the Parkland College Art and Design Student Juried Exhibition, which runs through May 6 at the Giertz Gallery
They include:
Gifford: Shawna Gernentz;
Paxton: Jarrett Bender and Emily Goetting;
Rantoul: Sarah Huff and William Wagner;
Thomasboro: Sarah Calhoun
Awards, scholarships presented
Some exhibiting student artists received awards and art scholarships during an April 13 exhibit reception.
Scholarship recipients included Emily Goetting of Paxton, who won the Underwood-Alger Art Scholarship; Michael Dalton of Urbana, who received the Don Lake Art Scholarship; and Martha Henigman of Urbana, winner of the Arrowmont School of Arts and Crafts Scholarship.
