Test drive event to benefit RTHS

RANTOUL — A Rantoul dealership will hold a test drive event this weekend that will benefit Rantoul Township High School.

The Ford Drive for Your School event will pay $20 for each person who test drives a Ford vehicle, up to 300 test drives. The event could raise up to $6,000 for the high school.

Drivers must be at least 18 years old to participate. There is a limit of one person per household.

The event will be held from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, April 29.

Manager Rick Shields said “eight to 10 vehicles” will be available to test drive. A number of volunteers from the high school will be available to register individuals and to ride with those taking test drives.

“There is no pressure to buy,” Shields said. “We’re just trying to raise money for the school.”

