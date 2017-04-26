Palumbo elected Ludlow Grade School board president

LUDLOW — School board members elected Darla Palumbo board president at their monthly meeting last week.

Palumbo previously served as board secretary.

Other officers elected: Jill Jamison as vice president (she had previously served as president), and Mark Nuku as secretary.

Vote totals in the uncontested school board race April 4: Jamison received 84 votes, Palumbo 73 and Allen Walker 70. Each will serve a four-year term.

The board learned Ludlow Grade School received a perfect profile score of 4.0 from the Illinois State Board of Education. The profile evaluates financial health.

It marked the second straight year the school has received a perfect score.

The board awarded a contract to Kelly Glass Inc. for $24,845 to install four sets of windows in the school.

The windows are being replaced for energy-conservation purposes.

Principal Tanya Turner reported for the first time students in grades 3-8 used their Chrome Books to complete PARCC testing.

Turner also reported the school will make a change in kindergarten registration. Instead of conducting the kindergarten boot camp in the fall, it will be held May 19.

The board signed a one-year contract extension with Illinois Central School Bus for the 2017-18 school year.

Board members voted to hire Kylie Russell as a teacher for the 2017-18 school year. Her classroom assignment will be decided later, Superintendent Dru Lobmaster said. Russell is a graduate of Eastern Illinois University.

The board approved a speech contract for the 2017-18 with Cora Massey.

The board approved the purchase and installation of a new intercom system with Telecom of Milwaukee for $6,786.

The board signed a contract with Russell Leigh and Associates to audit the district books at a cost not to exceed $2,900.

The board set a date for its amended budget hearing prior to its June meeting. The hearing will be held at 5:45 p.m. Thursday, June 15 at the school.

The 2017-18 school calendar was approved. A teacher institute will be held Aug. 16, and the first day of student attendance will be held Aug. 17.

