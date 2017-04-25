RCS to have significant funding losses

RANTOUL — Although Rantoul City Schools will still be receiving 100 percent of its general state aid, it will be dealing with significant losses in funding from the state.

In addition to the general state aid, each year RCS receives funding in four mandated categorical payments (MCATS).

Like many other school districts in Illinois for the 2016-17 year, RCS will not be receiving full funding for the four categoricals — educational fund, operations/maintenance fund, transportation fund and working cash fund. The mandated categoricals include regular transportation, free lunch/breakfast and several special education areas (including transportation and personnel reimbursement).

Instead of being awarded those funds by the state for the entire 2016-17 school year, RCS will be getting all four funded for just one of the four quarters for next year.

RCS Superintendent Michelle Ramage said RCS has been told it will be receiving that payment soon.

When the original operating funds budget was estimated, it was $400,000 in the black. But with the changes, the budget is now being estimated at nearly $500,000 in the red (the total operating funds budget is now estimated at negative $491,048 to make a total difference of nearly $900,000).

RCS, like many districts, will now be amending its budget to reflect the changes.



Innovation Center being put to full use

Thursday’s meeting location was changed from its normal site at the Robert D. Little Boardroom to the J.W. Eater Junior High School’s Innovation Center. It allowed

Principal Ryan Green to give a presentation and let people see the center in action to several students performing various activities.

“What’s not always seen is the atmosphere (the Innovation Center) provides,” Green said. “It’s a calming space. Kids benefit from that time invested here.”

Green believes the center is just scratching the surface of what the space can be used for.

He said the center has allowed for integrating the community, with Rantoul Tomorrow meetings being held there, and a librarian gathering has increased the positive exposure for the RCS district.

Student enrichment was another positive highlighted by Green, as the students have received after-hours tutoring in the center, lunch-time book clubs, and the Tap-In Academy for girls had more than 30 girls recently show up for an event.

The center has also allowed large groups of students to be divided into smaller groups for more personalized learning, which Green said is “fantastic.”

Multi-group space sharing has been essential, with five-six groups participating in the same activity at times, which has “enhanced educational opportunities for students.”



Personnel news

The board accepted the hirings of Lindsey Bertrand (special education teacher at J.W. Eater), Nilda Smith (bilingual elementary teacher), Emily Little (Broadmeadow secretary) and Elizabeth Shappard, Patricia McKane, Antonio Barker, Mary-Catherine Strick and Joyce Johnson as substitutes.

Also accepted were the resignations of Bethan Schwieter (Eater sixth-grade math teacher), Hannah Nieland (Northview speech/language teacher), Haley Michael (Broadmeadow teaching assistant) and substitutes Kathy Jones, Kyle DeOmellas and Ann Banner.



Other news

— Playground improvements and renovations at multiple sites will soon be taking place. The board accepted the $387,600 bid for Mid-Illini Concrete & Excavation to perform renovations at RCS, and Cross Construction’s bid of $413,046.95 was accepted for additional renovations.

RCS Assistant Superintendent Mike Springer said the final number of a little more than $800,000 for the renovations was “really good” because it was approximately the dollar amount that was projected.

— Math quarterly assessment results were presented. Fourth grade was shown as the most challenging to get the levels up.

Throughout the entire district, the percentage of fourth-graders who scored at or above the 70 percent proficiency level went from 46 percent in the first quarter to 24 percent in the third quarter.

Kindergarteners, though, showed the most improvement, going from 25 percent in quarter one to 78 percent in the third quarter.

Second-graders went from 61 percent to 80 percent on the assessment, which offers different content each quarter to try and get students to learn additional content each time.

— The board approved seeking bids for food, produce, bakery and sanitation.

— The board will hold a special meeting at 6:30 p.m. Friday, April 28, with the next regular meeting scheduled for 6:30 p.m. May 11. Both meetings will be held in the Robert D. Little Boardroom.

The April 28 meeting is being held to reorganize the board. All of the current board members are returning, and at the meeting the board will selected a president, vice-president and secretary.

