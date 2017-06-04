Third quarter honor roll released at Ludlow Grade School

- Our Sites
LUDLOW — Third quarter honor roll has been released at Ludlow Grade School.
Second grade
High honors — Caleb Bradbury and Elizabeth Fultz.
Honors — Angelina Juan Baltazar, Madison O’Neill, Marcus Patton and Cheyanne Zook.
Third grade
Honors — Jazmine Aguirre.
Honorable mention — Cameron Hardin.
Fourth grade
High honors — Ava Martin.
Honors — Gwennivere Bradbury, Nadine Koziarz and Phoebe Skipper.
Fifth grade
Honors — Tierra Boone, Daniel Hodge, HaleyJo O’Neill and Ariel Wease.
Sixth grade
High honors — Gadiel Cruz, Caydin List, Jacob Shingleton and Tristion Stone.
Honors — Blake Nelson, Zashenka Valencia and Natilee Walston.
Honorable mention — Kassandra Aguirre, Makayla Duke and BJ Rangel.
Seventh grade
Honorable mention — Christian Crandall and Sarah Lord.
Eighth grade
Honors — Veyonce Jordan and Brandon Lord.
