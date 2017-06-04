Third quarter honor roll released at Ludlow Grade School

LUDLOW — Third quarter honor roll has been released at Ludlow Grade School.

Second grade

High honors — Caleb Bradbury and Elizabeth Fultz.

Honors — Angelina Juan Baltazar, Madison O’Neill, Marcus Patton and Cheyanne Zook.

Third grade

Honors — Jazmine Aguirre.

Honorable mention — Cameron Hardin.

Fourth grade

High honors — Ava Martin.

Honors — Gwennivere Bradbury, Nadine Koziarz and Phoebe Skipper.

Fifth grade

Honors — Tierra Boone, Daniel Hodge, HaleyJo O’Neill and Ariel Wease.

Sixth grade

High honors — Gadiel Cruz, Caydin List, Jacob Shingleton and Tristion Stone.

Honors — Blake Nelson, Zashenka Valencia and Natilee Walston.

Honorable mention — Kassandra Aguirre, Makayla Duke and BJ Rangel.

Seventh grade

Honorable mention — Christian Crandall and Sarah Lord.

Eighth grade

Honors — Veyonce Jordan and Brandon Lord.