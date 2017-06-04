Gifford honor roll released for third quarter

GIFFORD — Third quarter honor roll has been released at Gifford Grade School.

Fourth grade

High honor roll — Jenna Adkins and Ava Carpenter.

Honor roll — Holden Cargo, Maylie Evans, Samara Floyd, Blayton Marshall, Andrew Peck, Alexander Pollard, Chelsea Suits and Dylan Windsor.

Fifth grade

High honor roll — Makenna Cravens, Landon Freeman, Gracieanna Gordon and Rebekah Maxwell.

Honor roll — Eli Baker, Chloe Clements, Brayden Cofel, Aiden Hall and Nathan Rogers.

Sixth grade

High honor roll — Kallie Evans, Cooper Hannagan and Bryce Sjoken.

Honor roll — Kyla Bullington, Faith Cline, Elana Duden, Colby Duitsman, Caden Evans, Carter Evans, Christian Kirts, Gavin Lomax, Gillian Mulvaney, Gavin Parkerson, Evan Schluter, Lindsay Suits, Nicole Vermillion and Paige Willard.

Seventh grade

High honor roll — Rowdy Hannagan.

Honor roll — Tristan Cravens, Luke Gordon, Denley Heller, Brayden Karlson, Alliyah Mann, Andrew Maxwell, Makayla Sageman, Laura Wankel and Justin Wilken.

Eighth grade

High honor roll — Reece Adkins, Emma Franzen and Madelyn Roseman.

Honor roll — Mikayla Evans, Chance Hoffman, Kolton Jones, Matthew Lustfeldt and LeAnne Rogers.