Three-year contract approved for Kelly as Fisher principal

FISHER — The Fisher school board approved a three-year contract with Jon Kelly to become junior/senior high school principal, and a one-year contract with Jake Palmer to be K-12 dean of students/high school athletic director.

Kelly replaces current principal Tom Shallenberger, who will retire June 30.

During the public comment time earlier in the meeting, former board member Mark Hortin addressed the board’s hiring practices. He said he believed internal candidates should always have the first opportunities at posted positions. But he said he’d also like to see external candidates interviewed as well.

Superintendent Barb Thompson later replied to the Press’ question about the hirings.

“We moved Jon from assistant to principal, and we interviewed internal applicants for assistant/AD position. We did not advertise outside the district.”

The board also approved a three-year contract with Thompson.



Also the board:

• Learned from Jon Kelly that beginning in August a strength and conditioning class will be offered to students for a physical education requirement credit.

Juniors and seniors can take the class at 7-7:45 a.m., and freshmen and sophomores during first hour in the school’s fitness center that it shares with the village of Fisher.

• Learned from Shallenberger that the senior awards ceremony will be at 2 p.m. April 30; finals for seniors on May 15 and 16 and for the rest of the students, May 23 and 24.

• Approved a contract for the next two years for mowing with Lawn Groomers for $9750 each year.

• Heard from resident Kelly McKinley that she would like art classes to be added to the district’s curriculum. “How do we get the art program back in the schools?” she asked.

She said that beyond sports and FFA there aren’t many opportunities for students with interests beyond those. She has begun a Facebook group for others who would like to add art classes

• Heard from Hortin that he’d like to see an improved district website. He said he had difficulty navigating it and that it was not as good as websites at other area schools.

“I think we’re dragging,” he said.

