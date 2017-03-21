Ludlow school board OKs 10-year life safety report

LUDLOW — The school board last week approved a 10-year health and life safety report that calls for a little more than $54,000 worth of work on the school building.

Architect David Henebry prepared the report, which draws attention to three areas.

They include adding new corridor doors, the change of a cafeteria exit door and replacement of existing wire glass and replacing with new glass by the office.

Total cost of the work was placed at $54,600.

The report will be sent to the Champaign-Ford Regional Office of Education, which will forward it for review by the Illinois State Board of Education.



Internet proposal approved

The board also approved a five-year e-rate proposal from Mediacom to provide internet service at a cost of $1,100 a month, the same amount charged under the previous contract.

Superintendent Dru Lobmaster said the new internet service will provide double the band width.



Other business

The board also:

-- Approved the purchase of a 20-inch floor scrubber from Danville Paper & Supply at a cost of $4,100.

-- Learned PARCC testing for grades three through eight will begin April 11.

-- Set eighth-grade graduation for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 25. The last day of the school year will be the following day.

-- Learned the school music program will be presented at 6:30 p.m. May 11.

-- Heard from Principal Tanya Turner that the school will hold a Jump Rope for Heart event with a goal of raising $300.

-- Changed the date of a teacher institute day from April 6 to April 17 so staff can attend a Mediation to Restore Respect program presented by the Regional Office of Education in Champaign. There will be no school that day.

