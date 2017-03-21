Fisher FFA awarded grant to landscape welcome signs

FISHER — The Fisher FFA chapter will receive grant money from Farm Credit Illinois to undertake work in the community.

The chapter will receive $400 to landscape around the community’s welcome signs.

It was one of 50 grants of that amount awarded by FCI to 4-H clubs and FFA chapters in central and southern Illinois to deliver a project that will make their communities better places to live.

This is the ninth year FCI has funded community improvement grants, now totaling almost $90,000. Examples of award-winning projects this year include managing community gardens, fairgrounds improvements and constructing a roadside welcome sign.

Farm Credit Illinois is a farmer-owned and directed agricultural lending cooperative serving 11,000 farm families, agribusinesses and rural landowners in the southern 60 counties of Illinois.