Fisher FFA awarded grant to landscape welcome signs

- Our Sites
- The News-Gazette
- IlliniHQ
- NewsTalk 1400 WDWS-AM
- Lite Rock 97.5 WHMS
- 107.9 WKIO
- Community News
- Magazines
FISHER — The Fisher FFA chapter will receive grant money from Farm Credit Illinois to undertake work in the community.
The chapter will receive $400 to landscape around the community’s welcome signs.
It was one of 50 grants of that amount awarded by FCI to 4-H clubs and FFA chapters in central and southern Illinois to deliver a project that will make their communities better places to live.
This is the ninth year FCI has funded community improvement grants, now totaling almost $90,000. Examples of award-winning projects this year include managing community gardens, fairgrounds improvements and constructing a roadside welcome sign.
Farm Credit Illinois is a farmer-owned and directed agricultural lending cooperative serving 11,000 farm families, agribusinesses and rural landowners in the southern 60 counties of Illinois.
Comments
Rantoul Press embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. we reserve the right to remove any comment at its discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.