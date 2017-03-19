April 16 deadline set for Ludlow kindergarten pre-registration

LUDLOW — Ludlow Grade School has set an April 16 deadline to pre-register children for kindergarten for the 2017-18 school year.

Eligible are children who will be 5 years of age on or before Sept. 1, 2017, and reside in the district.

Parents or guardians are asked to call the school office at 396-5261 by April 16 to pre-register, which will give the school an opportunity to make appropriate preparations for the upcoming school year.



