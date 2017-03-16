Fisher parents speak out about bullying incidents

FISHER — Several parents addressed the Fisher school board about bullying incidents in the district.

Amy Huskisson told the board her 6-year-old has had “hands put on her” by another older student and the only punishment was a “talking to.”

She said she didn’t think that was handled appropriately and the district needs to have a stricter policy.

Huskisson said later a sibling of the bullying student also “put hands on another child.” She said she has rearranged her schedule to accompany her child and the children she watches to the bus stop each morning because of name- calling by bullying students. She said she picks her daughter up at the end of the day after school.

Huskisson said she was also upset about a session between eight children and school administrators and the village police chief.

“The parents weren’t notified,” she said.

She said her daughter was disturbed when the chief told the children they could be removed from their parents if the bullying didn’t stop.

“Now the children feel uncomfortable coming forward,” Huskisson said.

She said the district later acknowledged that the meeting was not the best way to help solve the problem.

Huskisson said the district’s policy is to address bullying in general by the school’s social worker visiting individual classrooms. But she said her day care charges told her they weren’t being educated in their classes.

“I’m willing to help you with something to protect our children, “Huskisson said.

The school board members did not address specific incidents Huskisson brought up. But President Leonard Delany told her the other 10 or so residents in the audience, “This is important to all of us. We continue to try to do what is best.”

Another parent, Brad Zwilling, said he challenged the board to open up policy decisions to the public.

“Get their feedback,” he said.

And another mother, Kristin Darling said her daughter faced a bullying problem on the bus.

“The problem was handled to our satisfaction,” she said.

