Fisher club to host Science Extravaganza

FISHER — Fisher High School Science Club will host a Science Extravaganza from 12:40-3 p.m. Friday, March 10, at Fisher Grade School.
“For half of a school day, we will show several experiments that many of the grade-schoolers will likely never get to see in a classroom,” Matthew Tobeck, a member of the club, said.
Tobeck said the club, founded in 2015, has generally limited its demonstrations to the high school students. This will be the first time it has “elected to bring the wonders of science to the children in the neighboring grade school.”
