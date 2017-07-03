Fisher 4th-graders active in February

FISHER — Volcanoes and Abe Lincoln. Not a likely combination, but Fisher Grade School fourth-graders were involved with both during February.

Early in the month, the fourth-graders held a special presentation on volcanoes. They presented facts and information before making their volcanoes “erupt.”

The volcanoes were crafted entirely by the students and made of paper strips, starch and plaster before being painted.

“The students did a wonderful job of making the volcanoes look authentic,” teacher Amber Sievers said.

Some volcanoes had sandy beaches while others had roads and homes that were destroyed by “lava”.

Third-graders, fourth-grade parents, grandparents and friends attended the presentation.



Trip to Lincoln museum

Later in the month Sievers’ and Kim Clemmons’ fourth-grade classes visited the Abraham Lincoln Museum in Springfield.

The students spent the morning exploring the museum and attending the shows. “Ghosts of the Library” and “Through Lincoln’s Eyes” were highlights of the day.

They also had time to play in the attic, a place where students can dress up in old-fashioned clothing, play with antique toys and learn more about that time period. They had lunch in the Subway restaurant before browsing the gift shop.



