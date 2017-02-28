Wolken named Exchange Club student of the month

Nicole “Coley” Wolken is the Rantoul Exchange Club student of the month at Rantoul Township High School.

A daughter of David and Denise Wolken of rural Rantoul, she ranks second in her senior class of 197 students with a 5.575 grade point average.

Wolken’s school activities are many, including FFA, student council, National Honor Society, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, REACH (the former Eagle Mentoring Program), volleyball, basketball, Worldwide Youth in Science and Engineering competition and Trig-Star competition.

Offices she has held include chapter reporter and chapter president for FFA, student council co-president, National Honor Society secretary and junior class representative.

Honors and awards have included perfect attendance, Excellence in English 1, 2 and 3, Excellence in Applied Business, academic letter, Scholar Athlete-basketball, Excellence in Spanish 2, Excellence in Honors Algebra 2, Excellence in Chemistry, Excellence in Social Studies, Excellence in Marketing, Excellence in Honors Pre-Calculus and Scholar Athlete-Volleyball.

She was fourth overall in the 2015 Illinois State FFA Agriscience Fair Division, 2015-16 Rantoul FFA STAR in Agriscience, honorable mention in Rotary District essay contest and made high honor roll.

Civic and volunteer activities have included University of Illinois Principal Scholar Program, Illinois Leadership Seminar, FFA leadership camp, Illini Girls State, Washington leadership seminar, Big Creek Missions, Immanuel Lutheran Church (Flatville) Lutheran Youth Organization, vacation Bible school volunteer, lay reader and communion assistant. Also, Special Olympics volunteer, Gifford Tornado Relief, Food for Farmers, Heavenly Tree party, bell ringer, Fellowship of Christian Athletes community Christmas dinner.

Also, RTHS Athletic Booster, Thanksgiving food drive, Salvation Army canteen runs and Christie Clinic Illinois Marathon volunteer.

Her work experience has included Wabash Park concessions for Rantoul Recreation Department and babysitting.

Wolken’s plans include attending a university to major in Pre-Pharmacy and later move into the professional PharmD program to become a licensed pharmacist.

“I also have a passion for mission work and different cultures, and I am hoping to combine both by going on medical mission trips in the future,” Wolken said.

