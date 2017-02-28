PVO to add second fifth-grade class

ROYAL — A second fifth-grade class will be added at Prairieview-Ogden South Elementary in Ogden.

The school board approved hiring a second fifth-grade teacher for the 2017-18 school year. The additional teacher is needed due to the number of students (30) enrolled in fourth grade this year.

The classroom will be located next to the library at South Elementary.

“We feel having 30 students in a classroom is not the best learning conditions for the students,” Superintendent Vic White said.

In 2012, PVO had two fifth-grade classrooms. He said school officials had been talking about expanding to two classrooms for the last year.

The board also approved seeking bids for possible remodeling of the special education classroom and a new attachment out front at the junior high school in Flatville.



In other business, the board:

— Approved each building janitor hiring someone to work 120 hours per building at minimum wage during the summer.

— Approved kindergarten preregistration from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. March 20-21 at North and South Elementary.

— Approved changing the starting time of the school board meetings to 8 p.m. instead of 7 p.m. during the 2017 Daylight Savings Time.

— Approved a new electric service contract through Energy.me for a fixed electric rate for all three buildings for 22 months.

— Acknowledged PVO receiving the “recognition” designation, the highest profile category for a perfect 4.0 score.

— Set eighth-grade graduation at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 18, at the junior high.

