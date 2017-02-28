Fisher High School curriculum changes approved

FISHER — The Fisher school board approved changes to the high school curriculum that will go into effect this fall.

Forensic Science will be offered as a science credit and will be taught by Emily Sandy. It will span all year, and a student must successfully complete biology to sign up for it.

Also offered will be college algebra, another year-long course. It will be an alternative to algebra II.

The new class is aimed at those students who plan to take calculus, while algebra II will be a more foundational class that will be beneficial in preparing to take the SAT test, Principal Tom Shallenberger said.

New this year statewide, the state will cover the cost for juniors to take that standardized test. In the past, the state test for juniors was the ACT.

The board also approved the creation of a personal finance class. It is a class required for graduation open to juniors and seniors and meets the one-semester consumer education requirement.

Personal finance will be a requirement for all students, starting with next year’s freshmen. It will replace the current computer concepts class, which will now become an elective. Business teacher Matt Vogel will teach it.

In recent years Fisher High School has met the consumer education requirement by offering an economics class or an agricultural business class.

Shallenberger said registration for the next school year will be “pretty quick here.”

