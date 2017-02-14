Frerichs named new Rantoul City Schools assistant superintendent

RANTOUL — A new face will be welcomed in to Rantoul City Schools.

The RCS board of education on Thursday introduced Jennifer Frerichs as the new assistant superintendent.

Frerichs, whose first official day will be July 1, is a Gifford School District board member with 23 years of education experience, and RCS Superintendent Michelle

Ramage said she and the board “are excited to have her join the RCS family.”

Frerichs will replace current RCS Assistant Superintendent Mike Springer, who has resigned from the position and will serve his last day June 30.

Springer, who is in his fourth year in the position, was at the forefront of implementing the new, state-of-the-art Innovation Center at J.W. Eater Junior High. His work was much lauded by Ramage and the board.

“We will really miss him,” Ramage said. “I’m so sad to see him go. He has taken the district to a new level with the curriculum and instruction.”

Springer, whose family and house are in Indiana, will be taking an assistant superintendent job in that state.



Big Brothers, Big Sisters

Corey Burrows, the chief operating officer of Champaign County’s Big Brothers Big Sisters program, presented to the board a movement to create a full-time case manager for the Rantoul area.

The village and RCS have talked about making a financial commitment to help fund the position in addition to the local contributions and business sponsorships.

RCS, which approved the creation of the case manager position, is planning to make a $20,000 contribution toward the case manager position cost, which will be funded through the Title I grant.

“RCS teachers have indicated that at least 430 students are in need of a mentor. BBBS is a national organization whose business it is, is to find and train mentors and sustain mentor programs,” Ramage said. “The concern with the school district running mentor programs is that the momentum is there for a year or two, but with the additional duties of administration, it is nearly impossible to maintain a solid and effective mentor program on their own. BBBS is a logical association since this is what they know best.”



Potential for more assistant principals

The board discussed adding more assistant principals to some schools.

One of the reasons for the need to add more is that principal duties and responsibilities have shifted over the last several years from a managerial role to an instructional leader.

Also, because the state requirements for evaluating teachers, which was put in place three years ago, demand such a large portion of administrative time, there is a need for additional help.

The board decided it will move forward with considering more assistant principals, citing that many elementary schools in the area with a student population of 300 or more have a full-time principal and full-time assistant principal.



Myna Thompson

Ramage recommended a committee be established to discuss the fate of the Myna Thompson building.

After the Regional Office of Education moves out of the building in March, the new Tap In Academy will use the building in the spring and summer, and there are no plans to have anybody or any organization to use the building after the summer unless it is sold to another entity.

A committee would be composed of two board members (Kevin McAllister and Mark Keyes), members of the village, Rob Bross, (RCS director of buildings and grounds), Springer and Ramage.

It will be determined if more members are needed for the committee.

Other notes

• The Illinois State Board of Education’s food service audit determined there were no citations to be made. The board thanked Debby Wilcoxon, food services director, for her hard work and dedication to serving healthy meals to the students and maintaining all state and federal requirements.

• Hope Springs, which has been providing mental health services to students and families at Broadmeadow one day per week, will be expanding services to J.W. Eater one day per week on Wednesdays.

• RCS once again is in the highest category for its financial profile. The category is called financial recognition.

• Lisa Hoewing was hired to be a Northview third-grade teacher starting the 2017-18 school year, and Keli Potts, a part-time teaching assistant at Rantoul St. Malachy, was hired to become a full-time teaching assistant at J.W. Eater Junior High.

• The board accepted the resignation of Theresa Johnson (J.W. Eater special education teacher), effective at the end of the 2016-17 school year, in addition to resignations of Terri Durham (Broadmeadow secretary), Dustin Jefferson (teaching assistant) and substitutes Meena Malik, Todd McCannon, Anna Seamon and Mary Nielson.



Important dates

• The next Rantoul Tomorrow meeting will be held Monday, March 6, at the J.W. Eater Innovation Center. There will be two sessions, one from 10 am-noon and another from 5-7 p.m.

• The RCS board changed its next meeting date to March 16, starting at 6:30 p.m. in the Robert D. Little Board Room.

