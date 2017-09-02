Johnson named Exchange Club student of the month

Luke Johnson has been named Rantoul Exchange Club student of the month for January.

Johnson is a son of Herschel and Kristi Paden and Brad Johnson. He ranks 22nd in his Rantoul Township High School class of 197 students with a grade point average of 4.646.

His school activities have included varsity cross country, varsity wrestling, student council, Big Brothers Big Sisters, FFA and Gifford tornado cleanup.

He has served as class representative and council historian for student council.

Honors and awards include Scholar Athlete, Excellence in Honors Algebra I, Excellence in Introduction to Industrial Technology, Excellence in Metals I, perfect attendance and Premier Boys State.

Civic and volunteer activities have included Luke Remington Cancer Walk and Hope for Holly Cancer Walk.

Johnson has a variety of work experiences, including babysitting, tree care, lifeguard and front desk at Hap Parker Family Aquatic Center, attendant at The Forum and lead designer at TK Custom.

Johnson plans to attend the University of Illinois, where he will pursue an industrial design degree.





