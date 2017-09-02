Black History Month events set at RTHS

RANTOUL — Black History Month events will be held in February at Rantoul Township High School.

At 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, the Black History Month program will be held in the high school cafetorium.

Other events for the month:

• Essay contest Thursday, Feb. 16, for a $75 prize.

• Quiz bowl Wednesday, Feb. 22, with prizes of $30 for first, $20 for second and $10 for third.

• A soul food lunch for students Tuesday, Feb. 28.



