Black History Month events set at RTHS

- Our Sites
- The News-Gazette
- IlliniHQ
- NewsTalk 1400 WDWS-AM
- Lite Rock 97.5 WHMS
- 107.9 WKIO
- Community News
- Magazines
RANTOUL — Black History Month events will be held in February at Rantoul Township High School.
At 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, the Black History Month program will be held in the high school cafetorium.
Other events for the month:
• Essay contest Thursday, Feb. 16, for a $75 prize.
• Quiz bowl Wednesday, Feb. 22, with prizes of $30 for first, $20 for second and $10 for third.
• A soul food lunch for students Tuesday, Feb. 28.
Comments
Rantoul Press embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. we reserve the right to remove any comment at its discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.