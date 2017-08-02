Parkland College deans list released

- Our Sites
CHAMPAIGN — Area students have been named to the fall semester deans list at Parkand College.
To make the list, students must earn a minimum grade point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 grade scale for the semester. Students who earn less than 12 hours in that semester can make the deans list by achieving a 3.5 cumulative GPA for 12 or more hours in the academic year.
DEWEY
Alyssa M Chapman,
Connor A Schmidt.
FISHER
Nicholle M Bergunder,
Lexi J Deer,
Jake B Heiser,
Brooke N Palmer,
Nathan H Pflugmacher,
Savanna J Pflugmacher,
Ivey L Spenard,
Conrad N Thomas.
GIFFORD
Shawna M Gernentz,
Jordan E. Horn,
Alexander T O’Sullivan,
Miranda L Sellers.
PAXTON
Brianna N Beebe,
Deborah M Corey,
Aaron J Cunningham,
Emily E Garney,
Amy L Hurckes,
Hunter C Johnson,
Peyton J McClure,
Conrad R Powell,
Nora C Snyder,
John M. Thamm,
Phyllis R Walters,
Georganna J Wilson,
Jonah C Wilson,
Tanner J Wood,
Trevor J Wood.
POTOMAC
Paula S. Wojciechowski.
RANTOUL
Briley C Ackerman,
Ruben A Aguilar,
Ashley N Barnes,
Brian L. Benz,
Jeffery S Bishop,
Myles A Boatright,
Cylie A Couch,
Lauren C Croft,
Amy Jo Graham,
Tabitha L Hanson,
Leslie R. Hunt,
Allison G Kelley,
Moses M Kelly,
Jessica M Mickler,
Paula L Miller,
Ryan W Miller,
Tanya K Miner,
Michael A Oesterreich,
Anna M Ramme,
Mely S Render,
Katherine A. Richardson,
Tammy K Richardson,
Breona L Rix,
Lisa M. Rogers,
Tyler J Rogers,
Gary D. Rosenbeck II,
Elisha I. Roy,
Chase M Starkey,
Kayla R. Steber,
Jacob A Uden,
Arben Veseli,
Jamie L. Willis.
THOMASBORO
William Grant Hough,
Lisa A Johnson,
Kathryn Peterson,
Clayton R Sage.
