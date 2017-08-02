Activities of area college students

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. — Brent Daugherty of Rantoul has been named to the fall President’s List at Jacksonville State University.

To be named to the President’s List, a student must earn a perfect 4.0 grade point average, or all As, while attending full time.



CHARLESTON, S.C. — Weston Weber of Paxton was recognized for outstanding academic achievement and earned deans list recognition for the fall 2016 semester at The Citadel South Carolina Corps of Cadets.

Deans list recognition is given to cadets registered for 12 or more semester hours and whose grade point average is 3.2 or higher with no grade below a C for the previous semester’s work.



LEBANON, Ill. — Megan Porter of Gifford and Jacob Stevenson of Ludlow have been named to the fall 2016 semester deans list at McKendree University.

To earn deans list status, a student must maintain a grade point average of 3.60 or higher.



MILWAUKEE — Jacob Schurter of Rantoul has been named to the fall 2016 deans list at Marquette University.

Schurter is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in nursing.



BRISTOL, R.I. — Daniel Spaulding of Fisher has graduated with a bachelor’s degree in general studies with a concentration in tech lead/management from Roger Williams University.



FAYETTE, Mo. — Allison Jordahl, an elementary education major from Rantoul, has been named to the Central Methodist University deans list for the fall 2016 semester.

To make the deans list, students must maintain a minimum grade point average of 3.5 or higher for the semester, among other criteria.

Out of CMU’s nearly 5,000 College of Liberal Arts and Sciences and College of Graduate and Extended Studies students, 947 were named to the fall semester deans list.



GREENVILLE — Sydney Porter, a sophomore from Paxton, has been named to the fall semester 2016 deans list at Greenville College.

To qualify for the deans list, freshmen are required to maintain a 3.5 grade point average on a 4.0 scale. Sophomores, juniors and seniors must have a 3.7 GPA.



CANTON, Mo. — Tianna Nickens of Rantoul has been accepted into Culver-Stockton College’s fall 2017 incoming class.

Nickens plans to major in speech communication and was awarded the trustees’ academic scholarship.

MENOMONIE, Wis. — Carli Clifton of Fisher earned the University of Wisconsin-Stout Chancellor’s Award for the fall 2016 semester.

The award is presented to students who have a grade point average of 3.5 or above.



KENT, Ohio — Lauren Hays, a sophomore studying economics within the College of Business Administration, was named to the fall 2016 deans lit at Kent State University.

Hays is among more than 8,700 undergraduate students who have earned and received this recent academic recognition. To qualify for this honor, undergraduate students must obtain a 3.400 GPA or higher while maintaining 12 or more credit hours in a semester.

