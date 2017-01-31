Two from RTHS to attend leader seminar

RANTOUL — Rantoul Township High School students Josie Amerio and Gillian Gawenda have been selected as the RTHS representatives to attend the Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership Seminar.

The seminar will be held in June at Illinois Wesleyan University, Bloomington.

Amerio is a daughter of Scott and Amy Amerio of Rantoul. Gawenda’s parents are Randy Gawenda of Mahomet and Rick and Sara Hofer of Rantoul.

The Hugh O’Brian Seminar and the Illinois Leadership Seminar are designed to bring a select group of high school sophomores with demonstrated leadership qualities together with a group of distinguished leaders in business, industry, education, science and government.

