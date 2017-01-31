Gifford Grade School to retain same sports offerings

GIFFORD — Upon further review, the number of sports offered at Gifford Grade School will remain the same as in previous years.

The school board last week decided not to add or subtract any sports after initiating a survey of sports preferences in December.

Among the considerations was to add girls softball for the 2017-18 school year based on strong interest in the sport. The board opted against the addition because it would have unbalanced the number of sports offered for girls compared to boys. Currently there are four sports offered for girls and three for boys.

Available for girls are basketball, volleyball, cheerleading and track, while boys can participate in baseball, basketball and track.

Superintendent Rod Grimsley said the topic generated a lengthy discussion and was “a tough decision” for the board.

The board also examined a handout from the Illinois State Board of Education. It showed a per-pupil operating expense at Gifford of $8,832. The per-capita tuition charge is $8,025.

The board also received the ISBE financial rating of 3.55 on a scale of 4.0 — the same rating as previous years.

The board heard honor roll figures for the second quarter, including one who earned high honors and eight on the honor roll in fourth grade; four high honors and six honor roll in fifth grade; one high honors and 15 honor roll in sixth grade; one high honors and five honor roll in seventh grade; and two high honors and six honor roll in eighth grade.



Other business

The board also:

— Set eighth-grade graduation for 7 p.m. May 19.

— Approved a tuition reimbursement of up to $500 for Bobbie Mills for a class to be taken during spring semester.

— Approved the hiring of Jami Roberts as a part-time administrative office assistant.

dhinton@rantoulpress.com









