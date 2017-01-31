Fisher school library to distribute books

FISHER — The Fisher Grade School Library will be holding its second Books For Ownership distribution for grades K-4 for the 2016-2017 school year Jan. 30-Feb. 3.

The theme for this distribution will be “Reading is Cool!”

All students will receive a free paperback book of their choosing and a bookmark.

The Books for Ownership program is sponsored by Fisher Grade School and funds from the annual book fair. The program is overseen by the RIF Foundation in Washington D.C.