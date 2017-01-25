RANTOUL — St. Malachy School has released its second-quarter honor roll.



HIGHEST (all As)

Fourth grade — Jacob Fox and Hannah Shields.

Fifth grade — Blake Bermingham, Elizabeth Handal and Savannah Ihnen.

Sixth grade — Marin Leng, Sheila Navarrete, Caleb Neitzel, Aiden Pacunas and Eli Wilhelm.

Seventh grade — Delaney Fullenkamp and Alex Reynolds.



HIGH (As and Bs)

Fourth grade — Cooper Anderson, Shamari Anderson, Amelia Dams, Sonya Hernandez and Eli Neitzel.

Fifth grade — Jordan Casteel, Ross Gawenda, Evan Larson, Hannah Palomar and Savannah Shumate.

Sixth grade — Cabott Craft and Mikayla Hinners.

Seventh grade — Destiny Igartua, Nathan Kelley and Dawson Magrini.

Eighth grade — Dylan Brandon, Amairany Bueno, Emily Gawenda and Charlotte Thompson.