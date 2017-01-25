- Our Sites
RANTOUL — St. Malachy School has released its second-quarter honor roll.
HIGHEST (all As)
Fourth grade — Jacob Fox and Hannah Shields.
Fifth grade — Blake Bermingham, Elizabeth Handal and Savannah Ihnen.
Sixth grade — Marin Leng, Sheila Navarrete, Caleb Neitzel, Aiden Pacunas and Eli Wilhelm.
Seventh grade — Delaney Fullenkamp and Alex Reynolds.
HIGH (As and Bs)
Fourth grade — Cooper Anderson, Shamari Anderson, Amelia Dams, Sonya Hernandez and Eli Neitzel.
Fifth grade — Jordan Casteel, Ross Gawenda, Evan Larson, Hannah Palomar and Savannah Shumate.
Sixth grade — Cabott Craft and Mikayla Hinners.
Seventh grade — Destiny Igartua, Nathan Kelley and Dawson Magrini.
Eighth grade — Dylan Brandon, Amairany Bueno, Emily Gawenda and Charlotte Thompson.
