Fisher Junior-Senior High honor roll released

FISHER — First-semester honor roll has been released at Fisher Junior-Senior High School.

Only students whose parents have given permission for release of their names are listed here.

Seniors

High honor roll (4.0 grade point average and above) — Bryce Burk, Hayley Diorio, Brittny Enos, Zach Griffith, Maxwell Harmon, Zachary Johnson, Madelyn Nelson, Megan Nigg, Lydia Sprau, Grace Stalter and Tamra Worstell.

Honor roll (3.99-3.0) — Preston Braaten, Dylan Creasy, Alyssa Dow, Hannah Hires, Nathan Kuhns, Tanner Liestman, Ethan McCoy, Chase Vestal and Allison Ward.

Honorable mention (2.99-2.67) — Libby Whitton.

Juniors

High honor roll — Madison Briggs, Kindall Carter, Bailey Hadden, Alexis Hallden, Jacob Horsch, Sophia Hortin, Bailey Parks-Moore, Dawson Purvis, Alayna Stalter and Kylie Terven.

Honor roll — Drew Cagle, Emma Carmien, Rebecca Clanton, Macey Cwiklowski, Mackenzie Delaney, Kaylee Dunham, Thomas Gadel, Kaleb Hansens, Madison Hill, Ciara Jackson, Ryan Meents, Gabrielle Shook, Kade Thomas and Adam Wehe.

Honorable mention — Kiarra Hall-Brooks.

Sophomores

High honor roll — Dalton Burk, Lucas Chittick, Makenzie Dow, Dora Eichelberger, Grace Hansens, Evan Hazzard, Kaitlin Marry, Jesse Ottney and Morgan Wagner.

Honor roll — Leah Bell, Sydney Bell, Tanner Diorio, Alicia Dowda, Sydney Eichelberger, Skylar Jennings, Devon Lone, Tyler Martin, Kellen May, Lexie May, Cameron McGrew, Matthew Tobeck and Casey Wagner.

Honorable mention — Dylan Baker.

Freshmen

High honor roll — Daneigh Burk, Callie-Ann Everman, Bradley Grieser, Claire Hortin and Alora Jokisch.

Honor roll — Kassy Bebout, Marison Bell, Breanna Braaten, Logan Briggs, Ashlyn Carpenter, Jedidiah Chow, Angelica Cullota, William Delaney, Colby Dula, Dakota Foster, Elizabeth Hallden, Lauren Jackson, Brianna Keeton, Kyleigh Kiogima, Caleb Liestman, Kaitlyn Parks, Ashley Smith and Tyler Wilson.

Honorable mention — James Dunham.

Eighth grade

High honor roll — Carson Brozenec, Andrew Ferguson and Cale Horsch.

Honor roll — Jackson Blackwell, Lauren Briggs, Emily Cheek, Elyssa Clanton, Jacobson Cochran, Morgan Coile, Lacey Cotter, Breanna Dalton, Tanner Estes, Colten Everman, Zachary Hottman, William Jokisch, Karly Kiogima, Kaitlyn Miller, Avery Powell, Felicity Schaffer, William Shook, Isabella Smith-Fawver and Landen Stalter.

Honorable mention — Connor Lucas, Leah McCoy, Miles Parks and Cheyenne Van Schoyck.

Seventh grade

High honor roll — Briana Donnals, Ryan Grieser, Annabelle Jokisch, Katherine Landers, Cole McGrew, Jacob Reynolds and Landen Sprau.

Honor roll — Grace Adams, Jaedyn Fitzgerald, Jordan Fitzgerald, Isabella Hallden, Taylor Holman, Luke Hurley, Addisyn Jones, Carleigh Latham, Brant Liestman, Allisyn May, Krista Martin, Shaughnessy McGuire, Katrina Phelps, Blake Terven and Zoey Thompson.

Honorable mention — Mariah Bell, Elena Morgan and Jesse Thomas.

