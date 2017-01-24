Positivity one aspect that Hess hopes will help turn around RTHS football program

RANTOUL — Tom Hess asks prospective football players what successful programs such as St. Joseph-Ogden, Monticello, Unity and Mahomet-Seymour have that Rantoul doesn’t.

The answer is “nothing.”

The only difference is their mindset.

“They have great facilities, great people, great towns, just like Rantoul does. It’s up to us to (make a positive change).”

Hess, hired to turn around Rantoul Township High School’s moribund football program, brings his positivity magnet with him to change people’s minds about Eagles football. It won’t be done, he said, if students and the public don’t change their thinking.

“I can say the word ‘Rantoul’ and the kids will say ‘sucks,’” Hess said. “They have a very negative outlook on their own school.”

“When I took the job, I said, ‘If Rantoul sucks, you suck.’”



Will help community pride

Hess believes turning the football program around will go a long way in helping the community to take pride in itself as a whole.

Hess’ “shovel approach” that uses a metaphor that it will take digging the grid program out of the mire has already been written about. The educator brought a shovel with him to last week’s Rantoul Exchange Club meeting to paint an image that change won’t be easy.

But he said some people think it’s going to be easier than it really is.

“I had a kid come up to me and said, ‘So we’re going to win state next year?’” Hess said.

“No, I don’t think so,” the coach responded. “We’re going to try to win a game because last year we didn’t.”

Baby steps.

Hess had two boys who wanted to join the advanced strength and conditioning program for football. Only problem is, they’re failing physical education.

Academics and athletics go hand in hand.

Hess said he used athletics to get ahead in life, and it can happen for RTHS students, but doing well in class is a must.



Athletics can take you places

“I used this to get a degree and have a career,” he said. “I didn’t want to go to school just to go to school. I wanted to be an athlete. It was something that I used to my advantage.”

The new RTHS coach said he knows there are “some deep-rooted cultural issues” contributing to some students’ classroom struggles.

“It’s not just, ‘Hey, do your homework,’” he said. “There’s something else going on that maybe we don’t even now about, ... but what can we do about it?”

During the Christmas break, Hess went to the homes of six students to visit with the parents and asked them if he could bring them dinner.

He talked to them about his vision for the football program, “how your son could use it to their advantage.”

“I know there’s something going on deeper than, ‘Can we win a football game?’ The roots we have right now are deep. We’re working (to cultivate) those roots, creating positivity. We have fans yelling down negative things to our coaches or at each other. We had a parent fight last year after a game.”



More than 100 turn out

Things have been positive so far. Hess had 115 boys turn out at a meeting to talk about the football program after he was named head coach, not including this fall’s incoming freshmen. (There were only 34 players in the entire program at the end of last season.)

Many of those 115 students are in other sports. Hess, who said he was a multi-sport athlete in high school, said he will encourage students to play more than one sport.

He asked those willing to take part in the football program to sign a commitment sheet. Out of the 45 athletes who showed up for the track team, all but 10 signed the commitment sheet to also play football.

Hess said he’s not naive enough to believe that just because students signed a commitment sheet that all of them will follow through and be part of the grid program.

But he will get as many as he can.

He is reaching out in as many ways as he can.

He said eight Rantoul coaches were scheduled to attend a football clinic last weekend in Indianapolis, by far the most coaches he’s seen come from one high school.

Hess met with the booster club recently and wants anyone in the community who wants to get involved to be able to do so.

Hess has a list of people who want to coach as well as those who want to be part of the video program. RTHS will have an end zone camera and a sideline instant replay opportunity in which coaches using iPads can show players mistakes they have made or alignments the opposition is using.

“At first I didn’t want to do that,” Hess said, “but I need to adapt to technology to let our kids have the best. If they see St. Joe on the sideline with iPads, (Rantoul players are going to wonder why RTHS doesn’t use iPads).”

Hess has already planned out the Eagles’ summer program. There will be two two-week camps — one in June and one in July. One will include a two-night overnight stay at a Lake Williamson resort in Carlinville. Each practice will be recorded, and players and coaches will review it that evening.

“They also have an obstacle course, team-building thing and dorm rooms with six (players) to each room. There’s a lake and water slides.They can play pool and ping pong.”

And, oh yes, there will be practices. Two a day.



Preaches respect

In preaching good academics, Hess said he will also emphasize respect for teachers.

“Some kids have a hard time being respectful to teachers,” Hess said. “I’m trying to tell the kids if you’re not getting along with your teacher, do you think that’s helping your cause?

“If I wanted (Superintendent Scott Amerio) to give me a raise and I start disrespecting him and telling him how bogus he was, my chances of getting that raise are probably less. Whatever my thoughts about Mr. Amerio are, I need to do my best to get along with him and show him my best side.”

There will be mandatory study halls. Any student with two F grades will not be allowed to compete. In fact, any student with a D grade will not be in the starting lineup “because if you have a D or F, you might be ineligible at any given moment.”

“Our teachers do a great job,” Hess said. “They have extra classes, extra study halls, so there’s no reason not to be eligible.”



Falcon program important

Hess hopes to mend fences with the Falcon football team — the youth program that has been a perennial winner, in contrast to the high school team.

“The Falcons and RTHS have never been able to get along,” Hess said. “When I coached with coach Carter six-seven years ago, that was my goal. We had a meeting with the Falcons. I’m like, ‘Here’s our offense ... and you need to do it.’”

But the Falcons coaches weren’t buying it.

“They want to coach their own stuff and don’t want to be told how to coach,” Hess said.

So the new RTHS coach is changing his approach. He said he wants to learn from the Falcons coaches how they are successful.

“They have wins; they have a lot of wins,” Hess said. “It’s a bewildering thing why are the Falcons so good and RTHS stinks.”

Granted, academics limiting the team numbers at RTHS is part of it, but not all of it.

A native of California, Hess grew up wanting to be a basketball player. But instead in junior college, he was encouraged to play football, which he did plus basketball and track, where he said he was gifted as a high-jumper.

During his second year of JC, he began receiving recruiting letters from college teams. Hess matriculated to Eastern Illinois University, where played football and high-jumped for the track team.

After graduation, he worked out for 13 NFL teams and was on the practice roster of the Baltimore Ravens while playing three seasons of Arena League football. The third year, he broke his neck, which ended his playing days and started his coaching days.

He coached in college in Virginia and came to Champaign, where he coached at Central High for seven years after his wife got a job at the University of Illinois, before he came to RTHS.

The community will be watching to see if the football program turns around. Hess is positive that it will. It just won’t happen overnight.

dhinton@rantoulpress.com



