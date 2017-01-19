Public can view Innovation Center Thursday evening

RANTOUL — The sparkling new Innovation Center at J.W. Eater Junior High School will be open for viewing by the public at 6:30 tonight (Thursday, Jan. 19).



Enter through the main school doors. Eater students and teachers will demonstrate their use of the new center.



The $10 million renovation project features a presentation room, open areas for reading and learning, two rooms used for science, technology and math and a large collection of books available to students.



