Nickens named Rantoul Exchange Club student of month

RANTOUL — Tianna “Tia” Nickens has been named the Rantoul Exchange Club student of the month for December.

The Rantoul Township High School senior is a daughter of Timothy and Tawanna Nickens. She ranks sixth in her class of 197 students with a grade point average of 5.271.

Nickens’ school activities have included volleyball, FFA, student council, dance team, Eagle Mentoring Program, Interact Club, National Honor Society and Big Brothers Big Sisters.

School offices and civic committee chair positions she has held include student council secretary and historian, Illini Auxiliary Girls State Federalist Party leader and National Honor Society co-vice president.

Honors and awards: high honor roll, high honors academic recognition, Most Outstanding Citizen and Outstanding Leadership Award.

Nickens has been involved in a number of civic/volunteer activities.

They include 4-H camp volunteer, Alex’s lemonade stand, Chicago Park Service clean-up, Feeding Children Everywhere, Special Olympics, school tours, tutoring children, Halloween Extravaganza, food drive, Thanksgiving for Families.

Also, Mills blankets for children, writing cards for senior citizens, writing thank-you cards, eighth-grade open house, Broadmeadow holiday party, Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership Foundation ILCS seminar volunteer and HOBY WLC Day volunteer.

Her work experience has included playroom attendant and front desk attendant at Rantoul Forum and sales associate and keyholder at Plato’s Closet.

For the future, Nickens said she wants to finalize plans for her nonprofit organization that will bring more awareness of suicide and suicide prevention. Next year, she wants to major in athletic training and work toward a doctorate in kinesiology while minoring in speech and communication. Her second option is to major in speech and communication and then become a high school speech teacher while also traveling the world to give inspirational speeches.

