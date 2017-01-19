Acclimation graduation set Sunday at Lincoln's Challenge Academy

RANTOUL — Lincoln’s Challenge Academy will hold its Class 48-17 acclimation graduation at 2 p.m. Sunday Jan. 22, at the academy gymnasium, 18 Borman Drive, Rantoul, marking the transition of status for 160 youth from candidates to cadets.

The first two weeks of LCA, known as the acclimation period, are the most rigorous time for new arrivals of LCA as they become exposed to the quasi-military education.

During that time, some young people may find they are not well suited to the unique and challenging program and choose to withdraw.

Those choosing to stay will see the acclimation period as a stepping stone and will continue with the 20-week “challenge” to reach their goals.



