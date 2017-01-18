PVO Junior High releases first-semester honor roll

- Our Sites
FLATVILLE — Honor roll has been announced for the first-semester grading period at Prairieview-Ogden Junior High.
HIGHEST HONORS
Eighth grade — Evan Schmitz, Lukas Hutcherson, Brayden Wendt, Chloee Knight and Mazie Ronk.
Seventh grade — Ben Cunningham, Taylor Wells, Abby Behrens, Kennedi Burnett, Anna Crites, Jessica Palmer, Hannah Fox and Riley Parks.
HIGH HONORS
Eighth grade — Crayton Burnett.
Seventh grade — Ella Armstrong, Luke Stegall, Emma Parkinson, Avian Gerdes, Ashlyn Lannert, Keaton Nolan and Karsten Wayland.
HONORS
Eighth grade — Kaylee Ward, Rylee Clements, Aaron Wagner-Dillman and John Michael Ehmen.
Seventh grade — Alanna Bensyl, Kendra Riddle and Brady Gabbard.
