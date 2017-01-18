Ludlow Grade School second-quarter honor roll released

- Our Sites
LUDLOW — Second quarter honor roll has been released at Ludlow Grade School.
Second grade
High honors — Caleb Bradbury and Elizabeth Fultz.
Honors — Angelina Juan-Baltazar, Marcus Patton and Cheyanne Zook.
Honorable mention — Madison O’Neill.
Third grade
Honors — Jazmine Aguirre, Cameron Hardin and Travis Stone.
Fourth grade
Honors — Gwennivere Bradbury, Nadine Koziarz, Ava Martin, Phoebe Skipper and Mike Wease.
Fifth grade
High honors — Daniel Hodge.
Honors — HaleyJo O’Neill and Serena Raimer.
Sixth grade
High honors — Gadiel Cruz, Samantha Raimer and Triston Stone.
Honors — Amara Jordan, Caydin List, Blake Nelson, Jacob Shingleton and Zashenka Valencia.
Honorable mention — Yariane Pabon and Natilee Walston.
Seventh grade
Honors — Christian Crandall.
Eighth grade
Honors — Veyonce Jordan and Brandon Lord.
