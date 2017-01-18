Ludlow Grade School second-quarter honor roll released

LUDLOW — Second quarter honor roll has been released at Ludlow Grade School.

Second grade

High honors — Caleb Bradbury and Elizabeth Fultz.

Honors — Angelina Juan-Baltazar, Marcus Patton and Cheyanne Zook.

Honorable mention — Madison O’Neill.

Third grade

Honors — Jazmine Aguirre, Cameron Hardin and Travis Stone.

Fourth grade

Honors — Gwennivere Bradbury, Nadine Koziarz, Ava Martin, Phoebe Skipper and Mike Wease.

Fifth grade

High honors — Daniel Hodge.

Honors — HaleyJo O’Neill and Serena Raimer.

Sixth grade

High honors — Gadiel Cruz, Samantha Raimer and Triston Stone.

Honors — Amara Jordan, Caydin List, Blake Nelson, Jacob Shingleton and Zashenka Valencia.

Honorable mention — Yariane Pabon and Natilee Walston.

Seventh grade

Honors — Christian Crandall.

Eighth grade

Honors — Veyonce Jordan and Brandon Lord.

