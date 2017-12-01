Open house set at Innovation Center

- Our Sites
- The News-Gazette
- IlliniHQ
- NewsTalk 1400 WDWS-AM
- Lite Rock 97.5 WHMS
- 107.9 WKIO
- Community News
- Magazines
RANTOUL — The public will get a chance to view the new Innovation Center at J.W. Eater Junior High School in Rantoul next week.
An open house is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19.
Enter through the main school doors. Eater students and teachers will demonstrate their use of the new center.
Comments
Rantoul Press embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. we reserve the right to remove any comment at its discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.