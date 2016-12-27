School board races set in Fisher, Gifford, Armstrong

Races for school board have developed in Fisher, Gifford and Armstrong in the April 4 election.

In Fisher, four candidates have filed for three seats, all for four-year terms.

They include incumbents Todd Cotter and Michael Estes and newcomers Rebecca Landers and Richard “Corky” Emberson. Incumbent Lesa Lammle is not seeking re-election.



In Gifford, five candidates have filed for four positions, all for a four-year term.

They include incumbents Neil Baker, Travis Huls and Matthew Lomax and newcomers Allen Cravens and Chad Hesterberg. Jennifer Frerichs is not seeking re-election.



Five candidates are seeking four positions on the Armstrong Township High School board.

Running are incumbents Daniel Cain and David Miles and newcomers Justin Hedrick, Everett Parkerson and Daphne Turner.



Four candidates are running for as many four-year terms on the Rantoul City Schools board.

They include incumbents Mark Keyes, Kevin McCallister, William Sweat Jr. and Saundra K. Uhlott.



Four candidates are also seeking as many four-year terms on the Rantoul Township High School board.

Running are incumbents Kelly Foster, Douglas Jordahl, Jolene Pacunas and Ann Reale.



Four incumbents are also running again for as many four-year terms on the Thomasboro Grade School board.

Seeking re-election are Karen Morgan, Jane Sprandel, Erin Van Horn and Derek Wolken.



For Ludlow Grade School board, three seats are open, all for four-year terms, and as many candidates are running.

They are incumbents Jill Jamison, Tharla Palumbo and Allen Walker.



The Prairieview-Ogden school board has three candidates, all incumbents, seeking three seats, all for four-year terms.

Running are Darrin Flessner, Dirk Harms and Tim Harms.



For Armstrong-Ellis Grade School board, four candidates are running for as many positions.

They include incumbents Joe McElhoe and Joshua Blackford and newcomers Ryan Ackerman and Jordan Vela.



For Potomac Grade School board, candidates include incumbents Vance Hambleton, Douglas Keen, Kristi Hawkerand Stewart Fitzsimmons and newcomer Josh Fulton.



dhinton@rantoulpress.com