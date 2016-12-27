Gifford school officials mull sports options

GIFFORD — There was no clear-cut consensus in a survey of which sports/activities should be offered at Gifford Grade School.

Superintendent Rod Grimsley said parents were able to pick up to six sports/activities.

Grimsley said the school board discussed the results.

“A decision will have to be made if we are going to add or drop any sports/activities based upon the survey results,” Grimsley said. “At this point there is not a clear-cut path that we will be taking based upon the survey results.”

The top vote-getter for girls was volleyball with 30 votes, while basketball, cheerleading and softball each received 27.

Gymnastics pulled in 22 votes, while no other activity garnered more than 10. Soccer (5) archery (4), track and field (2) and golf (one) also received votes.

For boys results, basketball was by far the top vote-getter. It received 61 votes, while baseball was a solid No. 2 with 40.

Archery, with 16 votes, barely outdistanced track and field, which had 15.

Other vote-getters were soccer (11), wrestling and golf (8 each) and bowling (3).

The school board learned at last week’s meeting that this year’s volleyball team has eight fifth-graders, eight sixth-graders, six seventh-graders and nine eighth-graders.



Good PARCC results

Grimsley reported the school scored above state average in PARCC test results.

Overall, Gifford students scored 43 percent ready for next level compared to 34 percent state average.

In math, Gifford recorded a 34 percent score compared to 31 percent statewide.

In English language arts, the Gifford score was 43 percent, compared to 36 percent state average.

The board’s next meeting will be at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, at the school. The meeting date was moved back due the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday observance falling on the normal meeting date of the third Monday of the month.

