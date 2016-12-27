Divine intervention: Burnett said he was told years before that he would be heading to Rantoul

Herb Burnett, an Army veteran who helps with discipline at J.W. Eater Junior High School, speaks with some of the students who attend his Leadership Development Academy at the school. The sessions start at 7 a.m. on Wednesdays, and some students get up a couple of hours before to make sure they will be there on time.

RANTOUL — Seventh-grader Dorrian Bowes gets up at 5 in the morning on Wednesdays.

It’s to get to school early. And he does it on his own.

Bowes doesn’t want to miss anything about the early-morning Leadership Development Academy sessions (start time is 7). There’s camaraderie, there are guest speakers and there is teacher Herb Burnett, who is an inspiration to the 25 or so students who attend regularly.

Burnett wants to imbue hope to students at J.W. Eater Junior High School.

For many, hope can be just a pipe dream. There are students whose home lives are hell, said Burnett, who helps to oversee all discipline problems at Eater. He wants to help those students.

Most, if not all, of the junior high students who attend the early Wednesday session are not only impressed with Burnett. They’re impressed by what he represents: A successful black man.

As a black professional educator, he is an example that they can be successful. And he brings to the sessions more who are like him.

All the speakers “had good jobs and were successful,” said Bowes, whose goal is to be a professional football player or a sports announcer.

Bowes, who said Burnett came to him and asked him to attend the sessions, said he is doing “way better” grade-wise and behavior-wise since starting to attend.

Part of the reason the students are buying in, Bowes said, is because it’s obvious Burnett cares about them.

Burnett said about 25 percent of the Eater students are causing 80 percent of the disciplinary problems. His goal is to make a difference in the lives of all the students who are crying out for someone to notice them, to show that they care.

The road to work in the northern Champaign County school was years in the making.

The student administration manager at Eater said he had it on good authority that he one day would be coming to Rantoul, but he didn’t want to believe it.

A 20-year Army veteran, Burnett said he was about to load a plane ready to head for Iraq with 49 soldiers when he asked God for safety.

“I said, ‘Lord, I’ve got two years left until I can retire. I need you to protect me.’ And just as sure as I’m talking to you guys, He whispered to me, ‘Nothing’s going to happen to you. You’ve got to go to Rantoul.’”

“I said, ‘Rantoul! ... I’m not going back to Champaign-Urbana, let alone Rantoul.’”

But he’s here.

“I’m an underpaid dean. That’s what I am,” Burnett said of his duties.

Eater Assistant Principal Amy Boscolo, who worked with Burnett at Urbana High School, recruited him to follow her to Eater. Burnett owned two clothing stories, one in Champaign and one in Rantoul. He closed the one in Rantoul shortly after taking the Eater job.

What keeps him motivated, he said, is his desire to help the students.

“Some of you would faint on the spot if you hear some of the stories of what some of these kids go through,” Burnett told the Rantoul Exchange Club recently. “A lot of them are from Chicago, Kankakee. A lot of them are pushed out of Chicago.”

He said it’s not just black students who attend his class.

“We did have our first Caucasian show up today,” he said. “We have a couple of Hispanics.

“These kids are getting there two hours early (before regular classes start). They’re there looking for something.

“It’s hard to get out of bed at 5:30 or 6. That’s why these kids are special. We had one kid that flunked twice, and he’s so motivated. He’s only in the seventh grade.

He’s 14. He’s a stud in football, and he won state in track, and he won’t even be able to compete next year.”

Burnett said the student has worked so hard on his studies and his behavior that officials are working to get him into Rantoul Township High School, where he would have to take some credit courses to qualify.

While it’s still dark out and most people are asleep, Burnett is heading to Hardee’s to buy biscuits and gravy and Dollar General to buy granola bars for the young people who show up.

But that’s not what is causing them to arrive early at Eater.

“It’s because they’re looking for something,” he said.

Staff at Eater “look just like this room,” he said pointing out that everyone listening to his message at the Exchange Club was white. But 40 percent of the Eater students are black.

“When I show up, they’re like, ‘Oh my gosh! I can be successful because all we see are the dope boys, the murderers, the gang bangers. We never see anybody (who is black) in a suit.”

Burnett said just like Rantoul, Champaign-Urbana schools have trouble getting black teachers.

“They’re going to the big cities,” he said. “It’s not anyone’s fault, but it’s a problem that we have.”

Burnett said the program is working.

“What I’ve got is going to get you out of trouble. It’s going to make you a tax contributor instead of a tax liability.”

Burnett said he trained hundreds of soldiers in the Army from all over the country.

“These kids are no different,” Burnett said. “They’ve got some really, really bad stories.”

Burnett said he plans to take those attending the morning sessions to an NBA game in either Indianapolis or Chicago — and the students couldn’t be more excited.

Many of the youngsters have never been out of the area, much less to a big city.

Most of the students, according to Burnett, want to be professional athletes when they grow up.

One sixth-grader, however, wants to be civil engineer.

“He’s been saying that for a year and a half,” Burnett said. “This is slowly changing the way we do business at Eater.”

Burnett is a busy man. He also coaches basketball at Urbana High School and is a referee. He puts a priority on young people.

Seventh-grader Sheldon Lashley said Burnett is “encouraging because of his success in life.”

It’s what prompts Lashley to get up early on Wednesdays to attend the sessions.

“I want to be successful in life,” Lashley said. “I want to be a robotics engineer.”

He said Burnett motivates the students to have a goal in life and to have a plan B, C, D and E in case things don’t work out. If Lashley can’t be a robotics engineer, plan B is to be a teacher.

“He’s a good person,” the seventh-grader said. “He’s not doing it for the attention. He’s also told us, ‘You could be the next president or the next mayor.’”

Bowes, meanwhile, said Burnett teaches them to help others.

Rantoul City Schools Superintendent Michelle Ramage said what Burnett offers is “authentic, real and meaningful.”

“He empowers students to succeed and excel. Having 25 students present at 7 a.m. one day a week, that, in and of itself, is pure motivation.”

Added Ramage, “The message is loud and clear to the students: We care about you; we want to invest in you, and we want you to invest in yourself.”

At this age, the students are impressionable and can go either way, Burnett calling them “wet clay.”

