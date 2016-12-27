Building changes in works at Flatville school

ROYAL — Building changes are in the works at the Prairieview-Ogden Junior High School building in Flatville.

At the December meeting, the PVO school board went over architect plans for the changes.

They include converting the office into a special education room. The current special education room, in turn, will become a teacher supply room. A new office will then be built in front of the school.

Superintendent Victor White said the main reason for the changes is “special education enrollment is getting large, so we need a bigger room to accommodate them.”

He said the old special education room is off the kitchen, “and at times is noisy for the students.”

The other reason is safety.

By putting the office out front, staff will be better able to observe everyone coming in the school.

The board also approved the 2016 tax levy payable in 2017.

The levy, which totals $2,186,500, is a $53,650 increase from last year’s levy.

The 2017-18 school calendar was approved, with the first day for teachers being Aug. 17 and the first day for student attendance the following day.

If no snow days are used, the last day of school will be May 22, 2018.

The board recognized the girls seventh-grade basketball team that won the regional and sectional titles and the girls eighth-grade team that won the regional.

The district-wide service project (Stocking for Strength — Barnes Hospital in St. Louis) went “extremely well,” White said.

“They should be very proud of our students/parents for all the stockings filled with toys for kids that have cancer,” White said.

The board learned a Jan. 13 in-service day will be used to update the CPR/AED training for staff.

