Kruger earns EIU scholarship award

CHARLESTON — Layne Kruger of Rantoul has received the Eastern Illinois University Omar Schmeusser Memorial Scholarship award.

Established by the Illini Chapter of the Club Managers Association of America, the award administered through the EIU Foundation and is presented to a full-time EIU student majoring in hospitality management with an overall grade point average of 3.0 on a 4.0 scale. The recipient must also do an internship with a minimum of 360 hours at a Club Managers of America member club.

Kruger, whose father is David Kruger, is a 2012 graduate of Rantoul Township High School.



