Kruger earns EIU scholarship award

- Our Sites
- The News-Gazette
- IlliniHQ
- NewsTalk 1400 WDWS-AM
- Lite Rock 97.5 WHMS
- 107.9 WKIO
- Community News
- Magazines
CHARLESTON — Layne Kruger of Rantoul has received the Eastern Illinois University Omar Schmeusser Memorial Scholarship award.
Established by the Illini Chapter of the Club Managers Association of America, the award administered through the EIU Foundation and is presented to a full-time EIU student majoring in hospitality management with an overall grade point average of 3.0 on a 4.0 scale. The recipient must also do an internship with a minimum of 360 hours at a Club Managers of America member club.
Kruger, whose father is David Kruger, is a 2012 graduate of Rantoul Township High School.
Comments
Rantoul Press embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. we reserve the right to remove any comment at its discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.