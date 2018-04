Wanted in Champaign County

Name: Santos Matias-Mendoza

Age: 22

Last known address: 1100 block of North Century Boulevard, Rantoul

Charges: Aggravated battery

Description: Hispanic male; 5 feet 5 inches tall; 150 pounds; black hair; brown eyes

If you have information, please call Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477. Information may be left anonymously online at 373tips.com.