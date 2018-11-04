Police search for ex-Thomasboro man for armed robbery

CHAMPAIGN — Police have identified the suspect in Friday’s armed robbery at the Subway in northwest Champaign.

Based in part on multiple Crime Stoppers tips, an arrest warrant was issued Monday for Steven E. Johnson, 31, formerly of Thomasboro, for aggravated robbery with bond on the warrant set at $100,000.

Police spokeswoman LaEisha Meaderds said Subway staff told police that a man entered the restaurant at 1101 N. Mattis Ave. on Friday afternoon and demanded money while implying he had a weapon. After getting an undisclosed amount, he ran away. No injuries were reported, Meaderds said.

Johnson’s last known address was in Thomasboro, but Sgt. David Griffet said he is now homeless.

He was described to police as a white man; 5 feet, 9 inches tall; about 170 pounds; with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a dark gray or green hoodie.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Champaign police at 217-351-4545 or, if wishing to remain anonymous, Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 or 373tips.com or via the free “P3 Tips” mobile app.

