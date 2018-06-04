Rantoul man robbed of cash, pills

RANTOUL — A 39-year-old Rantoul man was struck with a blunt object and robbed of cash and prescription medication Tuesday morning.

Rantoul police Sgt. Justin Bouse said the victim indicated he had been to Casey’s North and was walking east on Wabash Avenue about 1:53 a.m. when a man came up behind him, pushed an object into his back and demanded his wallet.

The victim gave it to him, the attacker took out cash and left the wallet and then rifled through a bag the man was carrying. He took out a bottle containing about 75 hydrocodone pills.

The man then struck the victim on the left side of his head and left. Bouse said the victim did not require medical treatment.

The victim did not have a full description of his attacker, saying he wore a white jacket or sweatshirt with the hood up, wore dark pants and had a stocky build.

