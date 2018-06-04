Bullets fired at car dealership

RANTOUL — Four gunshots were fired at a Rantoul business where people were inside Wednesday morning.

Rantoul police Sgt. Justin Bouse said someone fired the shots at Crispin Auto Sales on South U.S. 45.

Police were dispatched to the business at 10:37 a.m. Three people at the business said the gunfire happened about an hour before.

The three said when they arrived at the business about 9:30 a.m., they noticed a white Buick parked just inside the entrance. After going inside the building, they saw an African American female exit the car. About five minutes later, they heard gunshots, Bouse said.

One struck a car, while three struck the building they were in.

Bouse said they described the car as an older-model Buick between the years 2000 and 2003.

“They thought there was a black male also inside the vehicle,” Bouse said. “No other descriptions were available other than the male had big hair.”

No injuries were reported.

Bouse said the three did not know why the shots were fired other than “they said they had a dispute the day before” at the Crispin Auto Sales in Urbana. “They don’t know if it’s related.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Rantoul Police Department at 217-893-5600 or Crimestoppers at 373-TIPS (8477).

