Four indicted for machine gun

URBANA — A federal grand jury indicted four Ford County men on a charge of possessing a machine gun.

Michael Hari, 47; Joe Morris, 22; Michael McWhorter, 29; and Ellis Mack, 18, all of Clarence, were arrested last month on the same charge and are believed by authorities to be part of a homegrown domestic terrorism group led by Hari, a former Ford County sheriff’s deputy and one-time Libertarian candidate for sheriff.

The dates of their initial appearances on the indictment have yet to be determined, U.S. Attorney’s Office spokeswoman Sharon Paul said.

The indictment, which provides no new details about the case, alleges the four men possessed a machine gun from October 2017 through Feb. 27, 2018.

After a grand jury returns an indictment, which means it found probable cause, the next step is the arraignment, when defendants hear the charge against them and plead either guilty or not guilty.

The four men remain in custody.

The three older men have been charged by federal prosecutors in Minnesota of bombing a mosque in Bloomington, Minn., last August. They’re also suspected in the attempted bombing in November of a women’s health clinic in Champaign.

They’re allegedly part of a group called the White Rabbit 3 Percent Illinois Patriot Freedom Fighters Militia.

When the men were arrested, the affidavit alleged that Hari, McWhorter and Morris drove a truck in August from Champaign to Minnesota to bomb the Dar al-Farooq Islamic Center. No one was injured in that bombing, but the bomb caused extensive damage to the building.

It also alleges that they later drove a truck in November to the Women’s Health Practice in Champaign, smashed a window and threw an explosive device in. An employee arrived for work and found the device, which never exploded.

The affidavit also alleges that the four men participated in a home invasion in Indiana in December to rob a Hispanic drug dealer, as well as three Walmart robberies in Illinois.

Hari and McWhorter are also facing charges in Ford County Circuit Court.

