Second sentence for weapons charge

URBANA — A Rantoul man already serving a prison sentence for aggravated driving under the influence has been sentenced to six years in prison for unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.

The sentence for Joseph T. Summers, 36, who last lived on Lowry Drive, will run at the same time as the six-year sentence he’s serving in the 2013 DUI case. He was given credit on his sentence for 1 1/2 years already served.

Summers was returned to Champaign County from prison in Centralia so he could plead guilty to the weapons charge Tuesday before Judge Roger Webber.

Assistant State’s Attorney Scott Larson said on May 1, 2014, there was a shooting outside the Rantoul Food Mart. Police discovered that Summers had been shot in the arm while inside a car.

He denied that he returned fire, but Larson said police found evidence that suggested otherwise.

Summers admitted, however, that he did have a gun that day.

Because of other prior felony convictions, including for robbery, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and criminal damage to property, Summers is not allowed to possess a weapon.

In exchange for his plea to the weapons violation, a more-serious charge alleging he was an armed habitual criminal was dropped.

Summers was represented by Champaign attorney Walter Ding.

